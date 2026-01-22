Left Menu

GM Shifts Buick SUV Production to U.S., Boosting Local Jobs

General Motors is relocating production of its Buick Envision SUV from China to the U.S., strengthening its domestic manufacturing and supporting U.S. jobs. The decision follows trade tariffs imposed during the Trump administration. Production will commence in Kansas City in 2028, enhancing GM's North American operations.

Updated: 22-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:50 IST
General Motors has announced plans to relocate the production of its Buick Envision, a midsize SUV, from China to the United States. The move, which aims to bolster U.S. factory work, comes amidst ongoing trade tensions and tariffs initiated by the Trump administration.

The Detroit automaker revealed that production of the next-generation Envision will begin at its assembly plant in the Kansas City area by 2028. The decision is seen as a strategic effort to strengthen GM's domestic manufacturing and support U.S. jobs, according to a statement given to Reuters.

The shift is also a response to the 25% tariff on Chinese-imported vehicles, which GM has faced since 2018. The Envision had become a focal point for critics of Chinese-made goods. This move is part of GM's broader strategy to enhance its manufacturing presence in North America.

