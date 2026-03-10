China's Strategic Expansion: New Highways Fortify Border Regions

China is set to strengthen its strategic transport network in border regions with India, according to the blueprint for the 15th Five-Year Plan. Among the key projects is a 394 km highway in Xinjiang's Tianshan Mountains aimed at improving military communication in sensitive areas.

The plan, pending approval by China's National People's Congress, prioritizes infrastructure development to boost economic and military capabilities. It includes updating highways in Tibet, focusing on artificial intelligence and new technologies like e-vehicles to stimulate economic growth.

Experts emphasize the strategic significance of these developments in the context of past border tensions with India. Analysts argue that enhancing transport infrastructure strengthens economic prospects and fortifies national defense by ensuring rapid deployment of personnel and resources in emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)