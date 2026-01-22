French Navy Intercepts Oil Tanker with Alleged False Flag

The French Navy, leveraging intelligence from the United Kingdom, intercepted an oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, according to officials. The vessel, reportedly originating from Russia, was the target of a mission aimed at the sanctioned Russian shadow fleet.

French maritime authorities for the Mediterranean identified the tanker as the Grinch, suspecting it of operating under a false flag. This action reflects a concerted effort to crack down on sanctioned entities attempting to operate clandestinely.

With the vessel under escort, further inspections are anticipated to determine the extent of its connections to Russian interests. This incident underscores ongoing international efforts to enforce maritime sanctions and maintain regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)