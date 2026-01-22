Left Menu

French Navy Intercepts Oil Tanker with Alleged False Flag

France's Navy, aided by UK's intelligence, intercepted an oil tanker from Russia in the Mediterranean Sea. The ship, named the Grinch, is suspected of using a false flag. Currently, the French Navy is escorting it to port for further investigation of its alleged connections to the sanctioned Russian shadow fleet.

  • Country:
  • France

The French Navy, leveraging intelligence from the United Kingdom, intercepted an oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, according to officials. The vessel, reportedly originating from Russia, was the target of a mission aimed at the sanctioned Russian shadow fleet.

French maritime authorities for the Mediterranean identified the tanker as the Grinch, suspecting it of operating under a false flag. This action reflects a concerted effort to crack down on sanctioned entities attempting to operate clandestinely.

With the vessel under escort, further inspections are anticipated to determine the extent of its connections to Russian interests. This incident underscores ongoing international efforts to enforce maritime sanctions and maintain regional security.

