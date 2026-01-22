Major Blow to Maoists: Top Leader Anal Da Killed in Jharkhand Encounter
Fifteen Maoists, including top leader Anal Da with a bounty of Rs 2.35 crore, were killed in a significant encounter in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district. The operation involved 1,500 CRPF personnel and marked the largest anti-Maoist drive in the state, signaling a critical setback for the Maoist forces.
In a significant development, security forces successfully neutralized 15 Maoists, including the notorious leader Anal Da, during a massive operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.
The anti-Maoist operation, involving around 1,500 personnel of the CRPF's CoBRA unit, was described as one of the largest such drives in Jharkhand.
Officials reported the recovery of substantial arms and ammunition, marking a substantial victory in the ongoing battle against Naxalism in the region, with further efforts to dismantle remaining Maoist strongholds.
