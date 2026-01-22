Govt Honours Industry Excellence at FICCI Chemicals & Petrochemicals Awards 2025

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), hosted the 14th edition of the FICCI Chemicals and Petrochemicals Awards 2025 on 22 January 2026 at Federation House, New Delhi, recognising outstanding contributions across India’s chemicals and petrochemicals sector.

The event was attended by senior government officials, industry leaders and stakeholders, with Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, and Ms. Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, DCPC, as Guest of Honour.

Backbone of India’s Manufacturing Ecosystem

Addressing the gathering, Smt. Anupriya Patel described the chemicals and petrochemicals sector as the backbone of India’s manufacturing ecosystem, underpinning critical industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, infrastructure, mobility and clean energy.

She highlighted the government’s focus on Next-Generation Reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business, boosting global competitiveness, and fostering a trust-based regulatory framework. The Minister outlined key policy initiatives including GST rationalisation, significant reduction in compliance burdens, reforms in the energy and labour sectors, and measures to promote innovation, sustainability and integration with global value chains, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

52 Awardees Recognised

At the ceremony, 52 awardees were felicitated across multiple categories, recognising excellence in manufacturing performance, innovation, sustainability, energy efficiency, safety and circular economy practices. The awards celebrated achievements across the entire chemical and petrochemical value chain, highlighting companies that are setting new benchmarks in responsible and competitive manufacturing.

Building a Future-Ready Sector

In her address, Secretary DCPC Ms. Nivedita Shukla Verma emphasised the department’s continued efforts to build a robust and future-ready ecosystem for the sector. She underlined the importance of industry–government collaboration in strengthening domestic manufacturing, accelerating research and development, enhancing safety standards, and advancing sustainability and circular economy initiatives.

She reiterated DCPC’s commitment to providing policy support, infrastructure development and investment facilitation, with the goal of positioning India as a global hub for chemicals and petrochemicals.

Driving Growth with Sustainability

The awards ceremony reflected the sector’s evolving priorities—balancing growth with sustainability, safety and innovation—at a time when chemicals and petrochemicals are central to India’s industrial expansion and global supply chains.

With strong policy backing and increasing industry-led innovation, the sector is expected to play a pivotal role in driving manufacturing growth and supporting India’s long-term economic transformation.