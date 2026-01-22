Left Menu

Daring Late-Night Arrest: Gang Member Nabbed in Patna Shootout

Parmanand Yadav, a notorious criminal linked to over 20 cases, was arrested in Patna after a gunfight with police. Connected to the Rahul Singh and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, he fired at officers and was shot in the leg. Yadav, also associated with Maoist outfits, faces numerous charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:26 IST
Daring Late-Night Arrest: Gang Member Nabbed in Patna Shootout
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense gunfight with police, notorious criminal Parmanand Yadav was apprehended in Patna's Masaurhi locality. This arrest marks a significant blow to criminal networks in the region.

Yadav, affiliated with the infamous Rahul Singh and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, attempted to escape police scrutiny at a check post, arousing suspicion. The Special Task Force (STF), formed to capture him, laid an ambush resulting in his arrest.

Yadav has been linked to a slew of crimes including dacoity, murder, and extortion, remaining on the radar of Jharkhand police for his Maoist ties. The arrest uncovers deeper connections within notorious gangs active in Bihar and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Healthcare: Patanjali Hospital Blends Yoga and Modern Medicine

Revolutionary Healthcare: Patanjali Hospital Blends Yoga and Modern Medicine

 India
2
Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage

Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage

 India
3
Condemning Acts of Violence: CBCI Reacts to Attack in Odisha

Condemning Acts of Violence: CBCI Reacts to Attack in Odisha

 India
4
Pune Grand Tour Spurs Road Renaissance

Pune Grand Tour Spurs Road Renaissance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026