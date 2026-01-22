Daring Late-Night Arrest: Gang Member Nabbed in Patna Shootout

In an intense gunfight with police, notorious criminal Parmanand Yadav was apprehended in Patna's Masaurhi locality. This arrest marks a significant blow to criminal networks in the region.

Yadav, affiliated with the infamous Rahul Singh and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, attempted to escape police scrutiny at a check post, arousing suspicion. The Special Task Force (STF), formed to capture him, laid an ambush resulting in his arrest.

Yadav has been linked to a slew of crimes including dacoity, murder, and extortion, remaining on the radar of Jharkhand police for his Maoist ties. The arrest uncovers deeper connections within notorious gangs active in Bihar and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)