Decisive Strike: Jharkhand Security Forces Neutralize Top Maoist Leaders

In a sweeping and decisive operation, security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district successfully neutralized sixteen Maoists, including top leader Patiram Manjhi, also known as Anal Da, who held a bounty of Rs 2.35 crore. This move marks a significant achievement in the ongoing fight against Naxalism in the region.

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the operation involved approximately 1,500 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA unit and represents one of the largest anti-Maoist drives in the state. The clash, which began after a tip-off, saw the recovery of all insurgents' bodies, sending a strong message to remaining Maoists.

The success in West Singhbhum forms part of a larger commitment by the government to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026, a sentiment echoed by State officials and party leaders. This operation underscores the strategic collaboration between state and central forces in neutralizing threats and restoring peace and security to affected regions.

