House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy

The U.S. House of Representatives faces rising tensions as Democrats prepare to oppose a Department of Homeland Security funding bill. They protest President Donald Trump's deployment of federal agents in cities like Minneapolis as part of his immigration crackdown. This decision impacts American citizens and threatens to halt government operations if unresolved.

The House made headway on the tight deadline to pass crucial spending bills, achieving rare bipartisan support. Debate on the DHS funding unfolded on Thursday. While House Republicans declared readiness to finalize budget work, Democrats focused on ICE's unchecked actions, restricting support for the bill, despite its inclusion in broader funding measures.

As uncertainty looms over passing the $64.4 billion DHS bill, concerns persist about potential furloughs of non-essential DHS employees, though ICE operations might remain unaffected. Influential Democrats urge recognition of strategic limitations until elections shift the balance of power, emphasizing the stakes of ICE accountability and broader funding protections under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)