Greenland's Diplomatic Stand: A Positive Outcome from Davos
Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt expressed a cautious positive view on the developments at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump retracting threats against Greenland, issues of sovereignty and self-determination remain non-negotiable, as confirmed in talks with NATO and Danish officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:29 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt expressed a positive, yet cautious, stance on recent developments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, acknowledging ongoing uncertainties.
She highlighted the United States' decision to step back from leveraging tariffs to acquire Greenland and clarified that any use of force was ruled out by President Donald Trump.
Meetings with NATO and Danish officials reinforced Greenland's position on maintaining sovereignty and self-determination, with no agreement being formalized.
(With inputs from agencies.)