Greenland's Diplomatic Stand: A Positive Outcome from Davos

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt expressed a positive, yet cautious, stance on recent developments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, acknowledging ongoing uncertainties.

She highlighted the United States' decision to step back from leveraging tariffs to acquire Greenland and clarified that any use of force was ruled out by President Donald Trump.

Meetings with NATO and Danish officials reinforced Greenland's position on maintaining sovereignty and self-determination, with no agreement being formalized.

