Left Menu

Greenland's Diplomatic Stand: A Positive Outcome from Davos

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt expressed a cautious positive view on the developments at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump retracting threats against Greenland, issues of sovereignty and self-determination remain non-negotiable, as confirmed in talks with NATO and Danish officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:29 IST
Greenland's Diplomatic Stand: A Positive Outcome from Davos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt expressed a positive, yet cautious, stance on recent developments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, acknowledging ongoing uncertainties.

She highlighted the United States' decision to step back from leveraging tariffs to acquire Greenland and clarified that any use of force was ruled out by President Donald Trump.

Meetings with NATO and Danish officials reinforced Greenland's position on maintaining sovereignty and self-determination, with no agreement being formalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026