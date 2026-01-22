Egypt's Surge in Private Investment: A Boost to the Economy
Egyptian Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced a significant 73% increase in private investment within Egypt last year. This statement was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos as part of the government's ongoing efforts to enhance private sector involvement and attract foreign investments.
Speaking at a session during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kouchouk highlighted the government's strategic push to amplify private sector participation.
The move is part of broader efforts to attract more foreign investment into the nation, signaling a growing economic dynamism.
