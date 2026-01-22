Zelenskiy Discusses U.S. Security Guarantees and Peace Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Thursday that a document detailing U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine is finalized. However, territorial disputes continue to be unresolved in Ukraine's ongoing war with invading Russian forces.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelenskiy highlighted the necessity for both Russia and Ukraine to make mutual concessions in the peace process. He noted the upcoming trilateral meeting of top officials as a promising step forward.

"We're focused on one challenging issue yet to be resolved, and I believe the trilateral talks will present various solutions," Zelenskiy said.

(With inputs from agencies.)