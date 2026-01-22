Left Menu

Zelenskiy Discusses U.S. Security Guarantees and Peace Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that a document on U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine is ready, although territorial issues in the conflict with Russia remain. At the World Economic Forum, he emphasized the need for both countries to compromise and welcomed an upcoming trilateral meeting as a positive move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:53 IST
Zelenskiy Discusses U.S. Security Guarantees and Peace Efforts
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Thursday that a document detailing U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine is finalized. However, territorial disputes continue to be unresolved in Ukraine's ongoing war with invading Russian forces.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelenskiy highlighted the necessity for both Russia and Ukraine to make mutual concessions in the peace process. He noted the upcoming trilateral meeting of top officials as a promising step forward.

"We're focused on one challenging issue yet to be resolved, and I believe the trilateral talks will present various solutions," Zelenskiy said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026