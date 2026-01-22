Zelenskiy Discusses U.S. Security Guarantees and Peace Efforts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that a document on U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine is ready, although territorial issues in the conflict with Russia remain. At the World Economic Forum, he emphasized the need for both countries to compromise and welcomed an upcoming trilateral meeting as a positive move.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Thursday that a document detailing U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine is finalized. However, territorial disputes continue to be unresolved in Ukraine's ongoing war with invading Russian forces.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelenskiy highlighted the necessity for both Russia and Ukraine to make mutual concessions in the peace process. He noted the upcoming trilateral meeting of top officials as a promising step forward.
"We're focused on one challenging issue yet to be resolved, and I believe the trilateral talks will present various solutions," Zelenskiy said.
