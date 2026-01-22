Controversial Video Clip Sparks Debate on Legislative Privileges and Religious Sensitivities
A 'doctored' video of AAP leader Atishi has led to an FIR by the Jalandhar Police. Allegedly tampered with by BJP, the video purportedly made derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav says the police acted lawfully. Investigation is ongoing to determine the video's authenticity.
The controversy surrounding a 'doctored' video of AAP leader Atishi has escalated after the Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed that an FIR was filed by the Jalandhar Police. According to the DGP, the video allegedly features Atishi making derogatory remarks about Sikh Gurus, which were later found to be manipulated.
The Delhi Assembly had earlier issued notices to the Punjab DGP and other senior officials over what it perceived as a 'breach of Assembly privileges'. Meanwhile, the BJP accused Atishi of using 'insensitive words' during a Delhi Assembly discussion. Atishi has refuted these claims, asserting that the video was deliberately altered to provoke religious tensions.
The investigation, which led to a forensic examination of the video, revealed that the term 'Guru' was not part of the original speech. The FIR targets unknown individuals responsible for circulating the edited clip on social media, a move that could potentially upset communal peace in Punjab, a state with a history of religious sensibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
