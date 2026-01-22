Tragedy and Injustice: A Kuki Woman's Plea for Justice Amidst Manipur Turmoil

A heartbreaking narrative has emerged from Manipur, where a young Kuki woman's life was cut tragically short. Her cousin recounted her harrowing experience at a press conference organized by the Kuki Students' Organisation. Kidnapped in a white Bolero and gang-raped, the woman never recovered from the trauma.

The incident underscores systemic failures in addressing ethnic violence in the region. The Kuki Students' Organisation highlighted the lack of proper investigation and demanded accountability and justice. They assert that the woman's death is a direct consequence of conflict-related sexual violence and reflect a broader national failure.

Calls for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo groups are growing, with activists emphasizing the need for an independent probe and justice for the victim. As tension persists in Manipur, the demand for accountability, protection, and rights for Kuki survivors remains strong.

(With inputs from agencies.)