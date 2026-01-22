Tensions Escalate in Manipur as Abduction and Killing Deepen Ethnic Divide
The abduction and killing of a Meitei man by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur's Churachandpur district have intensified tensions between the ethnic groups. The state's Lok Sabha MP and Governor are moving to hand the case to the NIA as protests erupt in response to the violence.
In a tragic incident highlighting the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, a Meitei man was abducted and killed by suspected Kuki militants in Churachandpur district. Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh was taken from his home and shot dead, escalating the unrest in the region.
The assassination has intensified the strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, leading to widespread protests and demonstrations in various districts of Manipur. The late Singh's father confirmed the tragic events and highlighted the chaotic response from local communities.
Authorities, including Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, are pushing to involve the National Investigation Agency, as police efforts are underway to apprehend those responsible. Amidst the turmoil, local and political leaders have condemned the violence, calling for unity and adherence to peace and law.
