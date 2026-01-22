Left Menu

India Gears Up for First Ever Digital Census 2027: Key Details Revealed

The Indian government's 2027 Census kicks off with a house-listing phase starting April 1. A total of 33 questions will be asked, ranging from building material to household amenities. The decadal exercise aims for digital data collection and will include caste data for the first time since Independence.

India is set to launch its first-ever digital Census in 2027, marking a significant technological advancement in data collection. Starting April 1, citizens will be asked a range of 33 questions during the initial house-listing phase. This phase will run between April and September, with each state and Union Territory specifying a 30-day period.

Registrar General of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, has outlined questions on building materials, household amenities, and ownership status, among others. This marks a pivotal point as caste data will also be collected, a practice not done since the pre-Independence era, following a decision by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

The Census, postponed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will proceed in two phases: house-listing and housing census, followed by population enumeration in February 2027. Enumerators will use mobile applications for better data accuracy, with a budget allocation of Rs 11,718 crore for this colossal exercise.

