India Gears Up for First Ever Digital Census 2027: Key Details Revealed

India is set to launch its first-ever digital Census in 2027, marking a significant technological advancement in data collection. Starting April 1, citizens will be asked a range of 33 questions during the initial house-listing phase. This phase will run between April and September, with each state and Union Territory specifying a 30-day period.

Registrar General of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, has outlined questions on building materials, household amenities, and ownership status, among others. This marks a pivotal point as caste data will also be collected, a practice not done since the pre-Independence era, following a decision by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

The Census, postponed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will proceed in two phases: house-listing and housing census, followed by population enumeration in February 2027. Enumerators will use mobile applications for better data accuracy, with a budget allocation of Rs 11,718 crore for this colossal exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)