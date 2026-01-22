Left Menu

Unraveling the 2025 Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack: NIA's Breakthrough

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches in Punjab related to the 2025 Amritsar temple grenade attack. Key items were seized, revealing a network of foreign-based handlers who orchestrated the attacks. Suspects Vishal and Gursidak were identified, with further arrests made, unraveling a wider terror conspiracy.

  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched comprehensive searches on Thursday across multiple locations in Punjab's border districts, following leads on the 2025 Amritsar temple grenade terror attack case. These raids occurred in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur districts, where authorities confiscated incriminating materials.

In a statement, the NIA disclosed the seizure of various digital devices and documents during these operations. The investigation is centered around a blast outside the Thakur Dwara Sanatan Temple in Amritsar last March, orchestrated with explosives supplied by foreign handlers to incite terror.

The agency uncovered that handlers abroad were actively recruiting and financing operatives in India for these attacks. Accused Vishal has been apprehended, while co-conspirator Gursidak is deceased. Further inquiries led to the capture of Sharanjeet Kumar, implicated in supplying weaponry for this conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

