Love Triangle Chaos: Mistaken Identity Leads to Acid Attack in Hospital

In Gurugram, police arrested two individuals linked to an assault at Civil Hospital, where a patient suffered severe burns after a woman, mistaking her for someone else, threw a corrosive substance at her. The assailant, Sakshi, thought the victim was her husband's girlfriend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police have arrested two suspects, including a woman, for allegedly attacking a patient at Civil Hospital. The incident occurred after Pawan, involved in a live-in relationship, reportedly assaulted his partner on March 9, necessitating her hospital treatment.

The situation escalated when a separate woman, mistakenly believing the patient to be her husband's girlfriend, hurled a corrosive substance, causing severe facial and body burns. The victim was later transferred to PGIMS, Rohtak, for further medical attention.

The accused woman, Sakshi from Rewari district, confessed to mistaking the patient's identity. Authorities are currently interrogating both suspects, with ongoing investigations to determine Pawan's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

