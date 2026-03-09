Love Triangle Chaos: Mistaken Identity Leads to Acid Attack in Hospital

Gurugram Police have arrested two suspects, including a woman, for allegedly attacking a patient at Civil Hospital. The incident occurred after Pawan, involved in a live-in relationship, reportedly assaulted his partner on March 9, necessitating her hospital treatment.

The situation escalated when a separate woman, mistakenly believing the patient to be her husband's girlfriend, hurled a corrosive substance, causing severe facial and body burns. The victim was later transferred to PGIMS, Rohtak, for further medical attention.

The accused woman, Sakshi from Rewari district, confessed to mistaking the patient's identity. Authorities are currently interrogating both suspects, with ongoing investigations to determine Pawan's involvement.

