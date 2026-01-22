Left Menu

Assurances for Ukraine: A Diplomatic Commitment

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed confidence that the United States would honor security guarantees for Ukraine if agreed upon in a peace deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed these guarantees and post-war recovery plans with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:26 IST
Assurances for Ukraine: A Diplomatic Commitment
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has expressed his belief that the United States will uphold security guarantees for Ukraine if they form part of a negotiated peace deal. This assurance was voiced on Thursday, amid ongoing diplomatic conversations around securing Ukraine's future stability.

In a related development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the day at the Davos summit. The conversation centered on security guarantees and planning for Ukraine's recovery in a post-war scenario.

This exchange underscores the intricate diplomatic maneuvers aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region, highlighting the significant international implications of future agreements.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
2
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
3
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
4
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026