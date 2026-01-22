Assurances for Ukraine: A Diplomatic Commitment
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed confidence that the United States would honor security guarantees for Ukraine if agreed upon in a peace deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed these guarantees and post-war recovery plans with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos.
- Country:
- Belgium
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has expressed his belief that the United States will uphold security guarantees for Ukraine if they form part of a negotiated peace deal. This assurance was voiced on Thursday, amid ongoing diplomatic conversations around securing Ukraine's future stability.
In a related development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the day at the Davos summit. The conversation centered on security guarantees and planning for Ukraine's recovery in a post-war scenario.
This exchange underscores the intricate diplomatic maneuvers aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region, highlighting the significant international implications of future agreements.
ALSO READ
EU Breaths Easy as Donald Trump Reverses Threats on Greenland Deal
Elon Musk's Bold Vision: From Solar Power to Humanoid Robots at Davos
Elon Musk's Vision: Robots, Solar Power, and Technology Triumphs at Davos
Zelenskiy Challenges Europe's Role on Global Stage at Davos
Maharashtra's Mega Investment: Rs 30 Lakh Crore MoUs Signed at Davos WEF