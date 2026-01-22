Assurances for Ukraine: A Diplomatic Commitment

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has expressed his belief that the United States will uphold security guarantees for Ukraine if they form part of a negotiated peace deal. This assurance was voiced on Thursday, amid ongoing diplomatic conversations around securing Ukraine's future stability.

In a related development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the day at the Davos summit. The conversation centered on security guarantees and planning for Ukraine's recovery in a post-war scenario.

This exchange underscores the intricate diplomatic maneuvers aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region, highlighting the significant international implications of future agreements.