Civil Rights Activists Arrested in Church Protest Over ICE Ties

Federal agents arrested Minnesota civil rights activists during a protest at Cities Church. The protest alleged the pastor had ties to ICE. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the arrests, highlighting an ongoing investigation into potential legal violations, with additional arrests anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal authorities have apprehended two prominent Minnesota civil rights activists during a protest inside a church they claim has connections to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The protest aimed to denounce the alleged role of the church's pastor, David Easterwood, as conflicting with Christian values.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrests of attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong and St. Paul school board member Chauntyll Louisa Allen on charges related to a federal law barring obstruction of worship houses. The arrests come amid broader investigations into potential violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

The protest at Cities Church, spearheaded by Black Lives Matter groups, has stirred significant controversy. Levy Armstrong criticized the government's actions as an abuse of power and part of a broader strategy targeting groups opposed to the administration's agenda. Pastor Jonathan Parnell of Cities Church indicated possible legal action against disruptors of the service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

