Left Menu

Lebanon Awaits IMF Mission for Economic Revival

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that an IMF mission will visit Lebanon in February for technical discussions aimed at finalizing a financial program. This follows a constructive meeting with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva at the World Economic Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:13 IST
Lebanon Awaits IMF Mission for Economic Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam revealed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will dispatch a mission to Lebanon from February 9 to 13. This visit is set to facilitate ongoing technical discussions, with the primary goal of finalizing a financial program between Lebanon and the IMF.

Prime Minister Salam made these remarks following a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, the chief of the IMF, at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. The discussions between the two leaders were described as positive and constructive.

The upcoming IMF mission signifies a critical step for Lebanon as the country strives to stabilize its economy through international cooperation and financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
2
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
3
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026