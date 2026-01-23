Lebanon Awaits IMF Mission for Economic Revival

On Thursday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam revealed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will dispatch a mission to Lebanon from February 9 to 13. This visit is set to facilitate ongoing technical discussions, with the primary goal of finalizing a financial program between Lebanon and the IMF.

Prime Minister Salam made these remarks following a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, the chief of the IMF, at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. The discussions between the two leaders were described as positive and constructive.

The upcoming IMF mission signifies a critical step for Lebanon as the country strives to stabilize its economy through international cooperation and financial aid.

