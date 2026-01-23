Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced he had secured permanent U.S. access to Greenland through a NATO deal, focusing on Arctic security against Russian and Chinese threats. However, the specifics of the agreement remain vague, and Denmark stands firm on maintaining its sovereignty over the territory.

Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, expressed his desire for clearer terms as discussions on military access and territorial rights continue. The framework also aims to limit Chinese and Russian investments in Greenland, adding complexity to the ongoing negotiations.

While EU leaders reassess the transatlantic relationship, tension persists in Europe, as the situation challenges NATO's unity and raises questions about the economic and security impacts of such geopolitical maneuvers.

