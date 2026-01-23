Russian Strikes Devastate Southeastern Ukraine

In a significant escalation of conflict, Russian forces executed targeted strikes on parts of southeastern Ukraine, leaving a trail of destruction and terror in their wake. At least one person was killed and more than 20 others sustained injuries, according to local reports.

The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region detailed the grim aftermath on Telegram, stating that four missile strikes in Komyshuvakha resulted in one fatality and injuries to ten individuals. Homes were left in ruins as residents grappled with the sudden chaos and loss.

Simultaneously, the city of Kryvyi Rih, hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, suffered a combined drone and missile assault. Thirteen individuals, among them four children, were injured as vital infrastructure and residential areas bore the brunt of the attacks. The city's military head noted the critical condition of six victims who remain hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)