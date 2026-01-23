Left Menu

Oregon Border Shooting Sparks Immigration Policy Protests

Yorlenys Zambrano-Contreras, wounded by a Border Patrol agent in Portland, Oregon, pleaded guilty to illegally entering the U.S. and received one-year probation. No prison time will be served, but she will have curfew and monitoring requirements. This incident has prompted protests against aggressive immigration enforcement tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 23-01-2026 08:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 08:13 IST
Oregon Border Shooting Sparks Immigration Policy Protests
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development, Yorlenys Zambrano-Contreras was shot and injured by a Border Patrol agent during an immigration stop in Portland, Oregon. On Thursday, she pleaded guilty to charges of illegal entry into the United States and was sentenced to a year of probation.

Appearing via video from an immigration detention center in Tacoma, Washington, Zambrano-Contreras will not serve prison time. However, her probation includes location monitoring and a nighttime curfew, allowing her to remain out of custody in Oregon under the case's negotiated resolution.

The shooting in Portland, occurring a day after another incident in Minneapolis, triggered protests over the forceful methods used by agents during immigration crackdowns. The FBI reported a lack of surveillance footage of the event, which involved Zambrano-Contreras and Luis Nino-Moncada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion

Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion

 Global
2
Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

 India
3
Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

 Global
4
The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026