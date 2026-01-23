Oregon Border Shooting Sparks Immigration Policy Protests
Yorlenys Zambrano-Contreras, wounded by a Border Patrol agent in Portland, Oregon, pleaded guilty to illegally entering the U.S. and received one-year probation. No prison time will be served, but she will have curfew and monitoring requirements. This incident has prompted protests against aggressive immigration enforcement tactics.
In a recent development, Yorlenys Zambrano-Contreras was shot and injured by a Border Patrol agent during an immigration stop in Portland, Oregon. On Thursday, she pleaded guilty to charges of illegal entry into the United States and was sentenced to a year of probation.
Appearing via video from an immigration detention center in Tacoma, Washington, Zambrano-Contreras will not serve prison time. However, her probation includes location monitoring and a nighttime curfew, allowing her to remain out of custody in Oregon under the case's negotiated resolution.
The shooting in Portland, occurring a day after another incident in Minneapolis, triggered protests over the forceful methods used by agents during immigration crackdowns. The FBI reported a lack of surveillance footage of the event, which involved Zambrano-Contreras and Luis Nino-Moncada.
