Trailblazers of Disaster Management: Honoring Heroes

Lieutenant Colonel Seeta Ashok Shelke of the Indian Army has been recognized for her exceptional leadership in disaster relief during the 2024 floods and landslides in Kerala with the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2026. The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority also won in the institutional category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Colonel Seeta Ashok Shelke of the Indian Army has been awarded the prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for 2026. She played a pivotal role during the 2024 floods and landslides in Kerala's Wayanad by leading several high-risk rescue missions, which included the swift construction of crucial infrastructure.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) has also been recognized in the institutional category for its extraordinary efforts in enhancing disaster preparedness and response. The authority's deployment of trained disaster management personnel has significantly bolstered resilience in the state since 2005.

These honors highlight the dedication and innovation in disaster management in India, underpinned by significant contributions from both individuals and organizations, improving mitigation and response mechanisms across the country.

