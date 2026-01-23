Left Menu

Kyiv Struggles to Restore Heating after Repeated Russian Air Attacks

After a recent Russian air attack, 1,940 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. Mayor Vitali Klitschko expressed efforts to reconnect them after previous disruptions this month.

In the aftermath of a recent Russian air assault, 1,940 apartment buildings in Kyiv continue to endure frigid conditions without heating, as relayed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko communicated through the Telegram messaging platform that these buildings are being reconnected for the second time in a bid to restore warmth and normalcy.

This heating crisis follows a prior attack on January 9, highlighting the ongoing vulnerability of Kyiv's infrastructure amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

