In the aftermath of a recent Russian air assault, 1,940 apartment buildings in Kyiv continue to endure frigid conditions without heating, as relayed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko communicated through the Telegram messaging platform that these buildings are being reconnected for the second time in a bid to restore warmth and normalcy.

This heating crisis follows a prior attack on January 9, highlighting the ongoing vulnerability of Kyiv's infrastructure amid escalating tensions.

