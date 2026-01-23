Left Menu

Delhi High Court Overturns Bail: Ubedullah's Case Reconsidered

The Delhi High Court has annulled the bail granted to Ubedullah, a street vendor, involved in a mob during a demolition near a mosque. Justice Prateek Jalan labeled the bail as 'cryptic and unreasoned,' remanding it to a trial court for reevaluation. The case returns to the sessions court on January 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:11 IST
Delhi High Court Overturns Bail: Ubedullah's Case Reconsidered
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has overturned the bail of Ubedullah, accused of participating in a mob involved in stone-pelting during a demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque this month.

Justice Prateek Jalan highlighted the need for a cautious approach regarding individual liberty but noted that the initial bail was 'exceptional' due to its lack of reasoning, prompting a remand to the trial court for reevaluation.

The prosecution leaned heavily on CCTV footage and co-accused testimony, while allegations rose that Ubedullah's case was merely a 'fishing expedition'. A larger crowd incited by social media rumors about mosque demolition violently clashed with police, injuring several officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be hoax: Police.

Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be ho...

 India
2
Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

 India
3
Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

 India
4
Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026