Delhi High Court Overturns Bail: Ubedullah's Case Reconsidered

The Delhi High Court has overturned the bail of Ubedullah, accused of participating in a mob involved in stone-pelting during a demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque this month.

Justice Prateek Jalan highlighted the need for a cautious approach regarding individual liberty but noted that the initial bail was 'exceptional' due to its lack of reasoning, prompting a remand to the trial court for reevaluation.

The prosecution leaned heavily on CCTV footage and co-accused testimony, while allegations rose that Ubedullah's case was merely a 'fishing expedition'. A larger crowd incited by social media rumors about mosque demolition violently clashed with police, injuring several officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)