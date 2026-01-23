Delhi High Court Overturns Bail: Ubedullah's Case Reconsidered
The Delhi High Court has annulled the bail granted to Ubedullah, a street vendor, involved in a mob during a demolition near a mosque. Justice Prateek Jalan labeled the bail as 'cryptic and unreasoned,' remanding it to a trial court for reevaluation. The case returns to the sessions court on January 23.
The Delhi High Court has overturned the bail of Ubedullah, accused of participating in a mob involved in stone-pelting during a demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque this month.
Justice Prateek Jalan highlighted the need for a cautious approach regarding individual liberty but noted that the initial bail was 'exceptional' due to its lack of reasoning, prompting a remand to the trial court for reevaluation.
The prosecution leaned heavily on CCTV footage and co-accused testimony, while allegations rose that Ubedullah's case was merely a 'fishing expedition'. A larger crowd incited by social media rumors about mosque demolition violently clashed with police, injuring several officers.
