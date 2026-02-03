Bail Pleas in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Incident: Court Hearings Continue

A Delhi court is examining bail pleas of three accused in a stone-pelting incident during a demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in January. The incident occurred at Turkman Gate, where accusations include unlawful assembly and attempted murder.

The prosecution argued that the accused, Mohammed Areeb, Mohammad Naved, and Mohammad Athar, were part of an assembly despite restrictions, attacking police officers with stones and risking serious injury to the officers.

The defense countered that there is no concrete evidence linking the accused to the violence, citing CCTV footage as lacking. The court proceedings will continue, with a detailed response from the prosecution expected.

