Left Menu

Bail Pleas in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Incident: Court Hearings Continue

A Delhi court is deliberating bail pleas for three individuals involved in a stone-pelting incident amid a demolition at Turkman Gate in January. Arguments focused on whether their actions constituted attempted murder. Defence highlighted lack of evidence, with the court set to continue hearings in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:02 IST
Bail Pleas in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Incident: Court Hearings Continue
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court is examining bail pleas of three accused in a stone-pelting incident during a demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in January. The incident occurred at Turkman Gate, where accusations include unlawful assembly and attempted murder.

The prosecution argued that the accused, Mohammed Areeb, Mohammad Naved, and Mohammad Athar, were part of an assembly despite restrictions, attacking police officers with stones and risking serious injury to the officers.

The defense countered that there is no concrete evidence linking the accused to the violence, citing CCTV footage as lacking. The court proceedings will continue, with a detailed response from the prosecution expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026