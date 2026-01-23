Left Menu

Admiral Igor Kostyukov: Steering Russia's Military Intelligence amidst Global Scrutiny

Admiral Igor Kostyukov, head of Russia's military intelligence (GRU), is set to lead Moscow's team in security talks with the U.S. and Ukraine. A seasoned military diplomat, he participated in operations in Syria, led the GRU since 2018, and has been involved in high-profile diplomatic engagements, including Ukraine talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:33 IST
Admiral Igor Kostyukov: Steering Russia's Military Intelligence amidst Global Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • Russia

Admiral Igor Kostyukov, a key figure in Russia's military intelligence, will lead Moscow's delegation at trilateral security talks with the U.S. and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. The aim is to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kostyukov, born in 1961, has had a distinguished career, rising to head the GRU, Russia's military intelligence organization. Starting with a naval education, he served as a military diplomat, including a posting as a military attaché in Greece in 2004. He assumed full leadership of the GRU in 2018 following the death of his predecessor, becoming the agency's first naval-background head.

His tenure has seen the GRU spotlighted for controversial international incidents, such as the 2018 Skripal poisoning. Despite international sanctions and scrutiny, Kostyukov remains a significant player in international diplomacy, having previously engaged in talks with the Ukrainian delegation and other global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

 Global
2
Unmasking Hidden Dangers: Rising Colorectal Cancer Deaths in the U.S.

Unmasking Hidden Dangers: Rising Colorectal Cancer Deaths in the U.S.

 Global
3
Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones

Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones

 India
4
Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026