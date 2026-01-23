Admiral Igor Kostyukov: Steering Russia's Military Intelligence amidst Global Scrutiny

Admiral Igor Kostyukov, a key figure in Russia's military intelligence, will lead Moscow's delegation at trilateral security talks with the U.S. and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. The aim is to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kostyukov, born in 1961, has had a distinguished career, rising to head the GRU, Russia's military intelligence organization. Starting with a naval education, he served as a military diplomat, including a posting as a military attaché in Greece in 2004. He assumed full leadership of the GRU in 2018 following the death of his predecessor, becoming the agency's first naval-background head.

His tenure has seen the GRU spotlighted for controversial international incidents, such as the 2018 Skripal poisoning. Despite international sanctions and scrutiny, Kostyukov remains a significant player in international diplomacy, having previously engaged in talks with the Ukrainian delegation and other global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)