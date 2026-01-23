Security Forces Achieve Major Breakthrough: Top Pakistani Terrorist Neutralized
Security forces successfully eliminated a top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Usman, alias Abu Maviya, was gunned down in a joint operation by security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered. The operation marks a significant step in counter-terror efforts amidst ongoing threats.
In a decisive encounter, security forces neutralized a prominent Pakistani terrorist from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, according to police reports on Friday.
Jammu range's Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, confirmed that the terrorist was eliminated in a joint operation in the Billawar area, with Usman alias 'Abu Maviya' identified as the deceased militant. He had been on the run in the Udhampur-Kathua belt for years, evading previous encounters.
The ongoing 'Operation Trashi-I' seeks to secure Republic Day festivities and counteract efforts by Pakistan-based handlers to infiltrate more terrorists, as operations continue against Jaish operatives in Kistwar district despite difficult conditions.
