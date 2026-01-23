YSRCP Leader Challenges TDP's Claims on Land Resurvey

Senior YSRCP leader Perni Venkataramaiah has accused the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh of misleading the public regarding the comprehensive land resurvey initiative. At a press conference in Tadepalli, he claimed that the current administration was falsely taking credit for issuing Pattadar Passbooks.

Venkataramaiah asserted that the government's actions amounted to reissuing passbooks originally introduced during the YSRCP tenure from 2019 to 2024, only with the former chief minister's photograph removed. He criticized the administration for not conducting any new land surveys and just repackaging old information.

He also took aim at Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad, asserting that he lacked a thorough understanding of the groundwork needed for such surveys. Venkataramaiah highlighted the YSRCP government's past efforts to prioritize farmers and implement land reforms through advanced technological surveys, questioning the legitimacy of the coalition's current claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)