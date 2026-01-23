Global Poll Management Bodies Aim for Electoral Purity
Global poll management bodies, after a conference on democracy, commit to purifying electoral rolls and providing photo IDs to voters. The CEC highlighted the roles of stakeholders and announced potential international collaborations. The aim is to ensure transparent elections and remove illegal migrants from voter lists.
- Country:
- India
Poll management entities from numerous countries have collectively resolved to enhance the integrity of electoral rolls and provide every voter with a photo identification card. The decision was announced at the conclusion of an international conference dedicated to democracy and election management.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar articulated the 'Delhi Declaration', emphasizing that accurate voter lists form the bedrock of democracy, and called for comprehensive involvement in electoral processes. The commitment includes offering collaborative technological support to bolster election management globally.
In parallel, the Election Commission initiated a Special Intensive Revision of voter lists across various Indian regions, a move contested by opposition parties but defended by the government as a strategy to eliminate illegal migrants from electoral registers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
