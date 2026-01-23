Anshul Raj Appointed as Patna High Court Judge

Advocate Anshul Raj has officially been appointed as a judge of the Patna High Court. His elevation was confirmed on Friday following a recommendation made by the Supreme Court collegium last February.

The President of India, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, exercised constitutional powers to finalize this appointment, marking a significant step in Raj's career.

The announcement was publicly conveyed by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal via social media platform X, where he extended his best wishes to the newly appointed judge.

(With inputs from agencies.)