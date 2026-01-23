Left Menu

EU and India Near Landmark Trade Agreement

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the EU's trade deal with India is nearly finalized. The EU Commission president will visit India to potentially sign the deal. Merz emphasized the importance of an ambitious European trade policy, with India as a priority following the Mercosur agreement.

EU and India Near Landmark Trade Agreement
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Friday that the European Union's trade agreement with India is mostly finalized. The next steps will see the president of the EU Commission traveling to India shortly to potentially seal the deal.

Merz made these remarks during a joint news conference in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following an intergovernmental summit. His statement underscores the EU's commitment to an assertive trade policy on a global scale.

Highlighting recent successes, Merz pointed out that the agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur countries marked a significant milestone. He emphasized that further trade agreements, especially with India, are the top priorities for the EU.

