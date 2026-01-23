Chhagan Bhujbal Cleared in Money Laundering Case: The Verdict and its Implications

A special court in India has discharged NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal from an alleged money laundering case linked to financial irregularities in two major construction projects. The court found the prosecution's case unsustainable in the absence of a 'predicate offence', essential under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Judge Satyanarayan Navander highlighted that the case, centered on corruption and cheating claims, had previously seen Bhujbal and others cleared of these offences. Despite the Enforcement Directorate's efforts to establish a case, the court emphasized that without a foundational crime, the money laundering accusations were legally baseless.

The discharged parties included Bhujbal's son, nephew, and other associates, marking a significant development in a case that initially alleged misuse of public office and significant financial misappropriations. This ruling underscores the legal requirement for a solid predicate offence in money laundering prosecutions.

