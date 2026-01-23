Italy Urges Amendments to Join U.S. Board of Peace

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Friday her request to U.S. President Donald Trump to revise the terms of the Board of Peace. This U.S.-led international body is aimed at overseeing governance in post-war Gaza and wider conflict resolution efforts.

Meloni highlighted constitutional challenges that prevent Italy from joining the Board of Peace under its current framework. She emphasized that Italy's constitution mandates joining international organizations only under equal terms with other nations, a condition she asserts is missing in the current statute.

The Board of Peace, spearheaded by the United States, currently grants extensive executive powers to President Trump, raising concerns about the balance of authority and equality among member states. Italy seeks adjustments to ensure its conditions for participation are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)