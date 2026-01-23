Gurugram Businessman's Honey-Trap Nightmare: A Tale of Deceit and Extortion

A Gurugram businessman has fallen victim to a high-stakes honey-trap, losing Rs 6.5 crore, according to police reports. The businessman befriended a woman from Meghalaya on Facebook who posed as an air hostess.

The woman allegedly engaged him in explicit conversations and photos, which later led to blackmail. In 2021, she demanded money, claiming her father was a senior government official, and continued with various deceitful narratives to extract more funds.

The businessman, under pressure and fearing scandal, transferred significant amounts to her. Despite promises of returning the money, nothing materialized, prompting the victim to lodge a complaint at the Sector 53 police station. Authorities have initiated an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)