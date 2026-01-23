Left Menu

Gurugram Businessman's Honey-Trap Nightmare: A Tale of Deceit and Extortion

A Gurugram businessman allegedly lost Rs 6.5 crore to a gang in a honey-trap scheme involving a woman he met on Facebook. The woman, posing as an air hostess, blackmailed him with explicit content and emotional stories, leading to multiple extortion payments before the case reached the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:29 IST
Gurugram Businessman's Honey-Trap Nightmare: A Tale of Deceit and Extortion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Gurugram businessman has fallen victim to a high-stakes honey-trap, losing Rs 6.5 crore, according to police reports. The businessman befriended a woman from Meghalaya on Facebook who posed as an air hostess.

The woman allegedly engaged him in explicit conversations and photos, which later led to blackmail. In 2021, she demanded money, claiming her father was a senior government official, and continued with various deceitful narratives to extract more funds.

The businessman, under pressure and fearing scandal, transferred significant amounts to her. Despite promises of returning the money, nothing materialized, prompting the victim to lodge a complaint at the Sector 53 police station. Authorities have initiated an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Puts Hold on Mahanadi Water Meeting Amidst Heritage Safeguard Push

Odisha Puts Hold on Mahanadi Water Meeting Amidst Heritage Safeguard Push

 India
2
Tragedy in Jaitpur: Missing Child's Body Found, Family Demands Justice

Tragedy in Jaitpur: Missing Child's Body Found, Family Demands Justice

 India
3
Uddhav Thackeray Defiant Against BJP's Political Maneuvering

Uddhav Thackeray Defiant Against BJP's Political Maneuvering

 India
4
Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026