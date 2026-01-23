Targeted UK Attacks Investigated: Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan Threatened
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the UK have faced a series of targeted attacks. The Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command is investigating these incidents, with one arrest made. Human rights lawyer Mirza Shahzad Akbar, a critic of Pakistan's current regime, claims he was attacked three times.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Supporters of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, based in Britain, have been subjected to targeted attacks. The Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command is actively investigating these incidents, according to a media report on Friday.
The Guardian reported that four attacks have occurred since just before Christmas, with one man already arrested in connection to this series. The incidents, including at least one involving a firearm, took place in Cambridgeshire and Buckinghamshire.
Human rights lawyer Mirza Shahzad Akbar, an outspoken critic of Pakistan's regime, claims he has been targeted three times. The UK government has yet to comment, but prominent human rights groups are urging authorities to publicly condemn and address the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dave Ryding Leads Britain's Alpine Dreams at Milano Cortina
Britain’s Winter Olympics Hopes Soar: Record Medal Target in Sight
Britain Backs Out: Concerns Over Russia in U.S. Peace Treaty
Britain Considers Tightening Social Media Rules for Minors
Britain Weighs Australian-Style Social Media Ban to Shield Children