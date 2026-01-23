Left Menu

Triumphant March: Palghar's Long Stride to Victory

The CPI(M) organized a 'long march' in Palghar, Maharashtra, involving over 50,000 farmers and tribals. The protest led to administrative concessions on several demands, including housing provision, land rights, and action against corruption. Negotiations resulted in written assurances for resolving pending issues by April 30.

Triumphant March: Palghar's Long Stride to Victory
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) successfully prompted administrative concessions following a massive march in Palghar, Maharashtra. The demonstration, which witnessed the participation of over 50,000 farmers and Adivasis, highlighted grievances ranging from housing provisions to land rights and corruption in the ration system.

Spanning from January 19 to 21, the march concluded as district officials provided time-bound written assurances to resolve pending issues. The resolve of the protestors, prominently holding red flags, was instrumental in urging the Maharashtra government to consider their demands seriously.

Key outcomes of the negotiations included the resolution of Forest Rights Act claims by the end of April. A dedicated committee will oversee land rights for farmers, while ongoing campaigns aim to counteract proposed port developments and controversial labour codes.

