Delhi's Water Crisis: Efforts to Normalize Supply Amid Ammonia Spike

The Delhi government announced on Friday its ongoing efforts to restore normal water supply, following a disruption caused by low production at five water treatment plants. The issue arose from high ammonia levels in the Yamuna and reduced water supply from Haryana.

The disruption, affecting several areas, prompted the Delhi Jal Board to announce a significant reduction in water supply until next month. Maintenance work was temporarily halted as ammonia levels failed to drop to usable limits, according to a government official.

Authorities expect the situation to stabilize by January 24, with normal operations resuming at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant soon after. Maintenance activities involving a canal network diversion have ceased, and water flow has returned to regular irrigation channels.