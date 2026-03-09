Left Menu

Troubled Waters: Alarming Pollution Levels Persist in the Yamuna River

Latest reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee reveal high pollution levels in the Yamuna River, with faecal coliform and BOD indicators vastly exceeding safe limits. Analysis from January and February shows untreated sewage significantly affecting the river, posing a considerable environmental concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:22 IST
Troubled Waters: Alarming Pollution Levels Persist in the Yamuna River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has released alarming data regarding the Yamuna River's water quality, highlighting high levels of faecal coliform, which suggests significant pollution from untreated sewage.

January and February reports demonstrate persistently high Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), a critical measure of water health, unduly exceeding permissible limits throughout Delhi's various testing sites.

Criticism has arisen over delayed public access to this crucial data, and environmentalists underscore the importance of timely updates, urging immediate action to address the river's deteriorating condition, especially after the monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with China

US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with Chi...

 Global
2
Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

 Global
3
Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

 United States
4
U.S.-Turkey Relations: Halkbank's Legal Saga Reaches a Tentative Resolution

U.S.-Turkey Relations: Halkbank's Legal Saga Reaches a Tentative Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026