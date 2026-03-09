Troubled Waters: Alarming Pollution Levels Persist in the Yamuna River
Latest reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee reveal high pollution levels in the Yamuna River, with faecal coliform and BOD indicators vastly exceeding safe limits. Analysis from January and February shows untreated sewage significantly affecting the river, posing a considerable environmental concern.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has released alarming data regarding the Yamuna River's water quality, highlighting high levels of faecal coliform, which suggests significant pollution from untreated sewage.
January and February reports demonstrate persistently high Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), a critical measure of water health, unduly exceeding permissible limits throughout Delhi's various testing sites.
Criticism has arisen over delayed public access to this crucial data, and environmentalists underscore the importance of timely updates, urging immediate action to address the river's deteriorating condition, especially after the monsoon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
