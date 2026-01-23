U.S. Sanctions Shadow Fleet Vessels Escalating Iran Tensions
The U.S. has sanctioned nine vessels and eight firms linked to Iran's shadow fleet transporting sanctioned oil. The move aims to increase pressure on Iran over protestor fatalities and financial diversion to terrorism. The U.S. stresses these funds should aid Iran's citizens rather than oppressive measures.
The United States intensified its stance against Iran on Friday by imposing sanctions on nine vessels and eight companies linked to Iran's shadow fleet, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. This fleet allegedly transports hundreds of millions of dollars in Iranian oil and petroleum products worldwide.
The sanctions form part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to escalate pressure on Iran following the reported killing of demonstrators. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that these funds, misappropriated by the Iranian regime, should instead benefit the Iranian populace.
The shadow fleet's vessels, often older ships with obscure ownership, operate without international-standard insurance, posing challenges to enforcement. Iran's nuclear program, labeled peaceful by Tehran, remains under scrutiny as President Trump warned of military readiness while urging Iran to reconsider its stance on protester suppression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims
Michigan AG Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Oil Giants
Transatlantic Tensions: European Leaders Demand Apology from Trump over Afghanistan Remarks
Washington's Leverage: Iraq's Oil Revenues and Iran's Influence
Starmer Demands Trump Apologize for Devaluing NATO Sacrifices