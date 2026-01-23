Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Challenges Allegations by BRS Leader

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar demanded BRS leader R S Praveen Kumar provide evidence for his claim of seven criminal cases against Sajjanar and other officers. The allegations relate to a 2015 cash-for-vote scandal. Failure to comply may lead to legal action against Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:47 IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has issued a formal notice to BRS leader and former IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar, requesting evidence of his allegations about seven criminal cases filed against Sajjanar and other police officers in a 2015 scandal.

Praveen Kumar had alleged the cases were connected to the cash-for-vote case involving current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was then a TDP MLA. These claims coincided with the questioning of BRS Working President K T Rama Rao in a related phone-tapping case.

Sajjanar has demanded that Kumar provide full documentation of the alleged cases within two days. Failure to do so will result in legal action, Sajjanar warned in a notice posted on social media late Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

