Hyderabad Police Commissioner Challenges Allegations by BRS Leader

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has issued a formal notice to BRS leader and former IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar, requesting evidence of his allegations about seven criminal cases filed against Sajjanar and other police officers in a 2015 scandal.

Praveen Kumar had alleged the cases were connected to the cash-for-vote case involving current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was then a TDP MLA. These claims coincided with the questioning of BRS Working President K T Rama Rao in a related phone-tapping case.

Sajjanar has demanded that Kumar provide full documentation of the alleged cases within two days. Failure to do so will result in legal action, Sajjanar warned in a notice posted on social media late Friday.

