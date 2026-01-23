Punjab Police Foils Terror Plots with Major Arrests Ahead of Republic Day

The Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Friday, apprehending five operatives of the outlawed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and dismantling two terror modules just before Republic Day. The operation involved the seizure of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition as confirmed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Among the arms recovered, police seized a P-86 type hand grenade and a 9 mm Glock pistol from a suspect named Sharanpreet Singh. The operation also led to the arrest of five alleged BKI operatives with an improvised explosive device. Investigations indicate these operatives were acting under the orders of handlers based in the USA.

Additional Inspector General of Police (SSOC) Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann, detailed the intelligence-based operations that culminated in these arrests. Amid ongoing investigations, connections to foreign networks have been uncovered, and further efforts are underway to trace the intricate web of collaborators.