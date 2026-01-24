Left Menu

From Olympic Snowboarder to Notorious Narco Kingpin: The Arrest of Ryan Wedding

Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, has been arrested in Mexico City after being on the run. Suspected of leading a massive cocaine smuggling ring with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, Wedding faces multiple charges related to drug trafficking and murder in the U.S. and Canada.

Updated: 24-01-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:12 IST
Ryan Wedding, once a celebrated Canadian Olympic snowboarder, has been captured in Mexico City, ending his years-long evasion of law enforcement. Wedding is accused of transforming into a leading cocaine smuggling kingpin, responsible for a vast transnational drug network with links to the infamous Sinaloa Cartel.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest during a press conference, highlighting Wedding's involvement in flooding North American streets with narcotics, resulting in numerous drug-related fatalities. Wedding is dubbed as one of the most significant narco-traffickers in recent history, drawing comparisons to Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Pablo Escobar.

Authorities allege Wedding orchestrated the smuggling of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico, to the U.S. and Canada. Charged with overseeing a billion-dollar criminal enterprise, Wedding's arrest follows collaboration between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement. The FBI continues to seek accomplices, with significant rewards offered for additional arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

