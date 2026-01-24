Left Menu

Bravery Through the Snow: Kashmir Police's Heroic Rescues Amid Blizzard

Amid heavy snowfall in Kashmir, police swiftly assisted those in distress, including pregnant women and patients. Emergency responses in Budgam, Charar-i-Sharief, and Pakherpora ensured safe transport to healthcare facilities, while daring operations in Qazigund and Devsar provided aid to stranded families and emergency medical needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the harsh climate of Kashmir, police officers rose to the occasion, providing critical support to people in distress during the latest snowstorm. Heroically navigating treacherous conditions, they exhibited bravery and professionalism in fulfilling their duties to the public.

Actions taken by police stations in central Kashmir's Budgam and Charar-i-Sharief helped transport pregnant women experiencing medical emergencies to nearby healthcare facilities. Such prompt and decisive measures ensured the safety and well-being of the patients amidst harsh weather conditions.

Further south, police in Kulgam swiftly responded to cries for help, ensuring safe passage home for a woman and her newborn stranded by the snow. The unwavering dedication of the officers, who traversed the demanding terrain on foot, highlights their commitment to the community's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

