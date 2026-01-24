Bravery Through the Snow: Kashmir Police's Heroic Rescues Amid Blizzard

In the harsh climate of Kashmir, police officers rose to the occasion, providing critical support to people in distress during the latest snowstorm. Heroically navigating treacherous conditions, they exhibited bravery and professionalism in fulfilling their duties to the public.

Actions taken by police stations in central Kashmir's Budgam and Charar-i-Sharief helped transport pregnant women experiencing medical emergencies to nearby healthcare facilities. Such prompt and decisive measures ensured the safety and well-being of the patients amidst harsh weather conditions.

Further south, police in Kulgam swiftly responded to cries for help, ensuring safe passage home for a woman and her newborn stranded by the snow. The unwavering dedication of the officers, who traversed the demanding terrain on foot, highlights their commitment to the community's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)