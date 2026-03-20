Oil Prices Surge Amidst Global Supply Chain Disruption

As geopolitical tensions escalate, the global oil market is witnessing unprecedented price hikes. This surge is largely attributed to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has created a significant supply gap in oil production and distribution.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for oil transit, has exacerbated the supply crisis, affecting energy supplies globally. The ripple effects are evident as refiners and traders in Asia and Europe jostle to secure limited barrels of oil.

Oil prices have reached new heights, with Middle East Dubai crude reaching $166.80 per barrel. As nations and industry stakeholders contend with supply challenges, the future of energy prices remains uncertain, raising concerns about long-term economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)