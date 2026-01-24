Left Menu

Minnesota Unites in 'ICE Out!' Strike Against Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

In Minnesota, businesses closed and workers protested against President Trump's immigration raids. With religious leaders leading a general strike, demonstrators gathered at Minneapolis-Saint Paul airport demanding justice for Renee Good's death and legal accountability. The protests, marked by anger and arrests, challenge the federal government's actions.

Scores of businesses across Minnesota shut their doors on Friday as workers hit the streets in a general strike triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. The 'ICE Out!' day of action saw hundreds protest at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, demanding justice for Renee Good, shot by an ICE agent.

Despite police orders, protesters remained resolute, leading to dozens of arrest. Across Minnesota, establishments shuttered in solidarity, with many joining a large afternoon march portraying opposition to the federal surge, which Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey labeled as an invasion.

Miguel Hernandez, owner of Lito's Bakery, joined the protest, highlighting community solidarity amidst cold conditions. The protest follows Trump's harsh stance against Somali immigrants, prompting a fierce response from Minnesota residents, marked by street confrontations and federal criticism.

