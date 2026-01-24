Left Menu

Olympic Snowboarder Turned Drug Kingpin Arrested

Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, has been apprehended in Mexico and extradited to the U.S. to face charges as a major narcotics trafficker. Accused of commanding a drug network tied to the Sinaloa Cartel, Wedding's operations allegedly spanned countries, amassing over $1 billion annually.

Updated: 24-01-2026 02:50 IST
Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, has been arrested in Mexico City and extradited to the United States, charged with leading a vast drug trafficking network. U.S. officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, detailed the significance of the arrest, citing substantial operations linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Wedding, described by Patel as one of the most prominent traffickers in recent memory, allegedly facilitated the transit of large quantities of cocaine from South America into North America. His operations reportedly generated over $1 billion in illicit proceeds annually, comparable to infamous drug lords like El Chapo and Pablo Escobar.

In addition to drug trafficking charges, Wedding faces accusations of orchestrating several murders connected to his criminal activities. Authorities continue to seek further members involved with his network, reinforcing ongoing efforts to dismantle such operations in North America.

