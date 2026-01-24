Scrutiny Intensifies Over TikTok-ByteDance U.S. Joint Venture Deal

On Friday, the announcement of a deal involving TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, triggered significant scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers. The company has planned to create a majority American-owned joint venture, aiming to circumvent a U.S. ban on the popular social media app.

Republican Jack Moolenaar, the chair of the House select committee on China, expressed apprehensions, emphasizing the need for oversight. Questions regarding the influence on TikTok's algorithm and the security of American users' data demand answers, he stated. Additionally, Democratic Senator Ed Markey criticized the agreement's lack of transparency, calling on Congress to investigate the arrangement.

Despite assurances of data privacy and cybersecurity measures from ByteDance, the newly formed TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC's details remain sparse. This development represents a milestone after past struggles, including a failed attempt by former President Donald Trump to ban the app in 2020 over national security concerns.

