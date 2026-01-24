Guan Heng: A Fight for Asylum Amid U.S. Immigration Turmoil

Guan Heng, who exposed human rights abuses in China, has been detained in the U.S. since August when swept up in an immigration operation. He warns of dire consequences if deported: prosecution, imprisonment, and torture. Guan fled China four years ago seeking asylum after publishing footage of Xinjiang's detention facilities.

The Department of Homeland Security dropped plans to deport him to Uganda after public outcry, but his fate remains uncertain. Although the initial attention offers hope, Guan fears the broader implications of an aggressive immigration stance under the Trump administration. Many asylum seekers face deportation despite legitimate claims.

Amid increased deportations, rising abandoned asylum cases, and heightened courtroom arrests, Guan remains cautious but committed to American democracy. He vows to undertake meaningful endeavors if granted asylum, desiring to contribute positively to society while cherishing the freedoms offered in the U.S.